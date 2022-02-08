DR Congo + 2 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
106.7 MILLION
Estimated Population of the DRC
OCHA – December 2021
27 MILLION
Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022
UN – December 2021
5.6 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC
UNHCR – December 2021
961,617
Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – December 2021
517,109
Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC
UNHCR – December 2021
• The 2022 DRC Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates approximately 27 million people across the country will require humanitarian assistance, an increase of nearly 7.4 million people compared to 2021.
• USAID/BHA partners continued to provide critical assistance in Ituri Province’s Rhoe Camp, which received an influx of an additional 50,000 IDPs in November and December.
• ADF elements have fled from FARDC-UPDF military offensives into the interior of the DRC, increasing insecurity in areas of Ituri and North Kivu provinces not previously affected by ADF activity.