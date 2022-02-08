Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

106.7 MILLION

Estimated Population of the DRC

OCHA – December 2021

27 MILLION

Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022

UN – December 2021

5.6 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC

UNHCR – December 2021

961,617

Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – December 2021

517,109

Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC

UNHCR – December 2021

• The 2022 DRC Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates approximately 27 million people across the country will require humanitarian assistance, an increase of nearly 7.4 million people compared to 2021.

• USAID/BHA partners continued to provide critical assistance in Ituri Province’s Rhoe Camp, which received an influx of an additional 50,000 IDPs in November and December.

• ADF elements have fled from FARDC-UPDF military offensives into the interior of the DRC, increasing insecurity in areas of Ituri and North Kivu provinces not previously affected by ADF activity.