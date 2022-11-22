Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

Renewed FARDC–M23 clashes in North Kivu Province’s Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories displaced more than 300,000 people between October 20 and November 21.

Conflict and resultant displacement continue to exacerbate food insecurity across the DRC, with approximately 26 million people expected to face acute food insecurity through December.

In North Kivu’s Beni Territory, ADF attacks on civilians and health centers resulted in recurring displacement, at least 10 civilian deaths, kidnappings, and the destruction of infrastructure. Populations affected by intercommunal violence in western DRC’s Kwilu and Maï-Ndombe provinces remain in urgent need of humanitarian assistance