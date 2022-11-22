Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
106.7 MILLION Estimated Population of the DRC OCHA – December 2021
27 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in 2022 OCHA – February 2022
5.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC UNHCR – August 2022
928,957 Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Nearby Countries UNHCR – October 2022
521,512 Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC UNHCR – September 2022
Renewed FARDC–M23 clashes in North Kivu Province’s Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories displaced more than 300,000 people between October 20 and November 21.
Conflict and resultant displacement continue to exacerbate food insecurity across the DRC, with approximately 26 million people expected to face acute food insecurity through December.
In North Kivu’s Beni Territory, ADF attacks on civilians and health centers resulted in recurring displacement, at least 10 civilian deaths, kidnappings, and the destruction of infrastructure. Populations affected by intercommunal violence in western DRC’s Kwilu and Maï-Ndombe provinces remain in urgent need of humanitarian assistance