02 Dec 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 02 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (347.1 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Renewed violence in North and South Kivu prompts new displacement and hinders humanitarian assistance efforts

  • An estimated 15.9 million people face acute food insecurity through December

  • Ongoing measles outbreak results in approximately 250,000 suspected cases and 5,110 related deaths as of November

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Armed conflict and violence against civilians continue to cause new displacement and exacerbate humanitarian needs in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). From January to late November, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project recorded nearly 3,300 conflict-related fatalities in the DRC, more than 90 percent of which occurred in the DRC’s Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces.

  • Ongoing cholera and measles outbreaks are exacerbating humanitarian needs among populations in the DRC affected by acute food insecurity, armed conflict, and the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak.

