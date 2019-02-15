Democratic Republic of Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Nearly 374,000 Congolese nationals had arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from neighboring Angola as of mid-December, following an expulsion order issued in Angola in early October, according to the UN. Relief agencies are scaling up response activities to provide emergency food, health, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance to the affected individuals.

In December, the humanitarian community launched the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the DRC. The plan estimates that nearly $1.7 billion is required to reach 9.0 million of the most vulnerable people across the country. According to The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the 12.8 million people assessed to be in need of humanitarian assistance in the DRC in 2019 represents ten percent of the total worldwide humanitarian caseload.