Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
19.6 MILLION
Estimated Population in Need of Assistance
UN – September 2021
27 MILLION
Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC – September 2021
5.6 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC
UNHCR – October 2021
998,511
Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – October 2021
531,353
Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC
UNHCR – October 2021
Armed clashes continue to displace populations and inhibit humanitarian access in eastern DRC, particularly in Beni and Djugu.
More than 27 million people in the DRC are likely experiencing Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, according to a September IPC analysis.
The GoDRC MoH is responding to a resurgence of EVD in North Kivu following the confirmation of eight cases in early October.
With support from USAID/BHA and other donors, WFP reached more than 1.3 million people with critical food and nutrition assistance during October.