Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

19.6 MILLION
Estimated Population in Need of Assistance
UN – September 2021

27 MILLION
Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC – September 2021

5.6 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC
UNHCR – October 2021

998,511
Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – October 2021

531,353
Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC
UNHCR – October 2021

  • Armed clashes continue to displace populations and inhibit humanitarian access in eastern DRC, particularly in Beni and Djugu.

  • More than 27 million people in the DRC are likely experiencing Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, according to a September IPC analysis.

  • The GoDRC MoH is responding to a resurgence of EVD in North Kivu following the confirmation of eight cases in early October.

  • With support from USAID/BHA and other donors, WFP reached more than 1.3 million people with critical food and nutrition assistance during October.

