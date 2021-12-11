Democratic Republic of the Congo - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

19.6 MILLION

Estimated Population in Need of Assistance

UN – September 2021

27 MILLION

Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population

IPC – September 2021

5.6 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC

UNHCR – October 2021

998,511

Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – October 2021

531,353

Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC

UNHCR – October 2021

Armed clashes continue to displace populations and inhibit humanitarian access in eastern DRC, particularly in Beni and Djugu.

More than 27 million people in the DRC are likely experiencing Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, according to a September IPC analysis.

The GoDRC MoH is responding to a resurgence of EVD in North Kivu following the confirmation of eight cases in early October.