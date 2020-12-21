Democratic Republic of the Congo – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

25.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance OCHA – June 2020

21.8 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food Insecure Population IPC – September 2020

5.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in the DRC OCHA – August 2020

934,000 Estimated Number of Congolese Refugees Sheltering Abroad UNHCR – October 2020

526,000 Estimated Number of Refugees Sheltering in the DRC UNHCR – October 2020

• Deteriorating security conditions are driving displacement and exacerbating humanitarian needs in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces.

• Flooding and armed conflict are hindering humanitarian response to heightened needs in North Kivu’s Masisi Territory.

• Elevated acute food insecurity will likely persist in parts of eastern DRC through May, despite harvests and the gradual resumption of cross-border trade.