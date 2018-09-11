11 Sep 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo – Closure of IDP camps (DG ECHO, UN) ( ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

  • Authorities in the town of Kalemie in the Congolese province of Tanganyika have started demolishing camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Three out of a total of 13 IDP camps have been razed to the ground, rendering over 24 000 people (around 8 150 households) homeless again. In addition, two more camps are expected to be emptied in the coming days.

  • The source of the displacement in the Tanganyika region is ethnic tensions and an unresolved conflict between the Twa and Bantu/Luba.

  • Threats by the authorities to close the camps had been voiced before as the IDPs have been told to return to their places of origin. However, conditions are not considered conducive for their return.

  • The international humanitarian community in the DRC has raised its concerns and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator is expected to visit Kalemie.

  • The province of Tanganyika hosts overall around 580 000 IDPs, with around 190 000 in the provincial capital of Kalemie. The DRC has in total around 4.5 million internally displaced, according to the UN.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.