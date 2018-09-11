Democratic Republic of Congo – Closure of IDP camps (DG ECHO, UN) ( ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2018)

Authorities in the town of Kalemie in the Congolese province of Tanganyika have started demolishing camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Three out of a total of 13 IDP camps have been razed to the ground, rendering over 24 000 people (around 8 150 households) homeless again. In addition, two more camps are expected to be emptied in the coming days.

The source of the displacement in the Tanganyika region is ethnic tensions and an unresolved conflict between the Twa and Bantu/Luba.

Threats by the authorities to close the camps had been voiced before as the IDPs have been told to return to their places of origin. However, conditions are not considered conducive for their return.

The international humanitarian community in the DRC has raised its concerns and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator is expected to visit Kalemie.