Democratic Republic of Congo – Attacks on humanitarians and civilians (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 December 2021)

Unknown armed actors attacked an aid convoy of the United Nations (UN) in North Kivu province on 8 December, injuring three UNHCR staff members. The convoy was on its way to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected, displaced populations. It was escorted by UN military forces.

Six attacks on settlements of internally displaced persons (IDP) have taken place in 2021, at least 93 IDPs were killed. The insecurity creates more and more secondary displacement: people who were already displaced fleeing to other locations seemingly more secure. One is the IDP camp of Rhoe in Ituri province, where tens of thousands of people have moved to within a few days to be better protected.

Rhoe is next to a base of the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, but is also remote and inaccessible. UNICEF decribed its "hellish conditions" and humanitarian organisations are now trying to establish basic services for the camp.