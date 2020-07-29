Democratic Republic of Congo: Assessment Report for Post-Ebola planning, March 11-24, 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak and the tenth epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which occurred in the East of the country, was finally declared over on the 25th of June 2020, after almost two years of combined efforts of the DRC authorities, civil society and the international community. In total, 3.470 people were affected by Ebola (3.317 confirmed and 153 probable), of which 2.287 people sadly lost their lives and 1.171 people survived. Previous outbreaks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have shown the impact health epidemics can have on people’s lives. To understand how this outbreak had impacted people living in North-Kivu, IRC conducted an assessment in March 2020.

The following report is based on focus group discussions and key informant interviews from ten communities in Beni and Butembo, North Kivu. The purpose of this assessment was to collect data from communities, to listen to their perspectives on how the Ebola Virus Disease affected their lives. The report explains the methodology, and findings across multiple program sectors as well as recommendations. Some key findings include: