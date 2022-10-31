Democratic Republic of the Congo – Armed conflict in North Kivu (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2022)

The military offensive of non-state armed actor “M23” against the Congolese army (FARDC) has further intensified in Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province. M23 captured the towns of Rutshuru and Kiwanja, while still controlling Bunagana, the border post to Uganda. The Route Nationale 2, which connects North Kivu’s capital Goma with Uganda, is thereby de facto cut off.

The fighting has created massive displacement with at least 40,000 people having fled their homes since 20 October 2022. In total, around 400,000 people are now displaced in Rutshuru. In addition, an estimated 12,000 have taken refuge in neighbouring Uganda in the last weeks.

The protection of civilians remains a major challenge. Access is currently hampered between Rutshuru town and Goma, preventing humanitarian operations, including the delivery of aid, in the Rutshuru and Kiwanja areas.