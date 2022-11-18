Democratic Republic of the Congo – Armed conflict in North Kivu (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2022)

The armed conflict between the non-state armed actor “M23” and the Congolese army (FARDC) persists in North Kivu province. The fighting has created massive displacement with at least 262,000 people having fled their homes since March 2022, when fighting started.

The protection of civilians remains a major challenge and an estimated 20,000 children urgently need protection assistance.

While access is hampered, humanitarian organisations continue to provide assistance to conflict-affected, displaced persons. The World Food Programme delivered food rations for 15 days to approximately 82,000 displaced in Nyiragongo territory. Aid organisations provide support to existing health structures and employ mobile health clinics.

A specific response plan requires USD 76.3 million and is currently 42% funded.

North Kivu, like other provinces in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), suffers from a steep escalation of targeted attacks by armed groups against civilians. There are over 1.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North Kivu and around 5.7 million IDPs in total in the DRC.