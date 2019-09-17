Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2019 Mid Year Report - Burundi Regional RRP (January - June 2019)

45,336 BURUNDIAN REFUGEES HOSTED IN THE DRC (30 JUNE 2019)

US$ 66 M REQUIRED IN DRC IN 2019

8 RRP PARTNERS IN DRC IN 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in South Kivu, and in particular in the southern part of the province where most of the Burundian refugees are settled, was relatively calm during the first three months of the year. However, this deteriorated from April 2019 onwards due to an inter-ethnic conflict between the Banyamulenge and the Babembe-Bafuliru – Banyindu communities. This situation was exacerbated by military offensives by the Congolese national army (FARDC) in June causing new internal displacements. In addition, some armed groups remain operational in the area, including a number of Burundi-affiliated groups. However, refugees living in Lusenda and Mulongwe settlements were not affected and continue benefiting from UNHCR support.

The number of Burundian refugees remained stable, and as of 30 June, the DRC was hosting 45,336 refugees with a majority living in South Kivu Province, especially in Lusenda (29,799) and in Mulongwe (7,221) settlements. An estimated 5,500 Burundian refugees live in communities outside of camps, while the rest have settled in urban areas. They are vulnerable to the same security risks as the host population and for the few who remain without documentation, freedom of movement is limited for security reasons. Even though most have been registered in the Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) and hold valid refugee ID cards, those who travel for work, study or other reasons face protection risks including harassment, arbitrary detention by authorities, accusations of being linked to the armed groups operating in the area, and the same physical abuse as their neighbours – including sexual and gender-based violence.

Around 60 per cent of refugees are children. Adolescents and youth face a risk of being forcibly recruited by armed groups and of being sexually exploited, while the whole population continues to be at risk of SGBV in an area that is still dealing with internal conflict and with weak State and security infrastructure.

Lusenda refugee camp remains overcrowded, putting severe pressure on the provision of services (including hygiene and sanitation, nutrition, infrastructure and shelter, etc.). To ease this situation, a new refugee settlement in the locality of Mulongwe (Fizi Territory, near the town of Baraka) was opened in November 2017, however cuts in assistance, and in particular food assistance, have resulted in increased tensions between refugees and local communities.