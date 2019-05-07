Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2018 Year End Report - Burundi Regional RRP (January - December 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

With the Burundian refugee crisis is four years old, 43,010 Burundian refugees had taken refuge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as of the end of December 2018. More than 95 per cent (41,055) live in South Kivu Province – most in Lusenda Camp or Mulonwe settlement. While the overall situation in Burundi is calmer, the political situation is still unresolved and significant human rights concerns persist. There were 2,141 new arrivals in 2018, compared to 6,592 the previous year.

The overall security situation in South Kivu remained tense and unpredictable in 2018, with multiple active local and international armed groups, and on-going fighting between armed groups and the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC). Insecurity was located much further south in Fizi and west towards Maniema, due to the actions of a number of armed groups. High concerns were elevated about the increased activism of Burundian armed groups inside Congolese territory in South Kivu. Peaks of displacement in South Kivu last year were in the territory of Uvira, as a result of inter-ethnic disputes in the Haut-Plateaux. Throughout 2018, 21,291 human rights violations were documented through protection monitoring in South Kivu, including property extortion (37 per cent), arbitrary arrest (20 per cent), assault and battery (15 per cent), as well as forced labour (8 per cent).

Armed conflict, instability and insecurity continued to have serious protection consequences for the population, particularly for the 5,239 Burundian refugees living outside camps. These refugees remain vulnerable, especially those that haven’t been registered due to security and access constraints in certain areas. They are at heightened risk of protection incidents, lack assistance, and often rely on the support of local families.

Lusenda camp in Fizi territory remains overcrowded, hosting 29,154 refugees as at the end of 2018, well over its planned capacity of 20,000. This puts pressure on the provision of essential services in the camp, as well as on local structures such as health centers and schools. Access to land is limited; as many as half of Lusenda’s residents will need to be relocated if the goals of self-sufficiency are to be achieved. Overcrowding and stressed services contribute to tensions between refugees and the host community, which RRP partners have been addressing through an increased emphasis on community infrastructure, peaceful coexistence, and activities benefitting both communities (e.g. sports for youth).

The refugee site in the locality of Mulongwe, opened in November 2017, has enabled the relocation of 6,662 Burundian refugees (including new arrivals) from the overcrowded transit centers and from Lusenda camp. The site aims to encourage self-reliance and community participation from the start, as refugees are allocated land and receive kits to build transitional shelters with the support of RRP partners. At end of 2018, 420 Burundian asylumseekers were waiting at transit centers to be transferred to this site once their refugee status had been confirmed.