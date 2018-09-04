Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2018 Mid Year Report Burundi Regional RRP January - June 2018

46,500

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As the Burundi refugee crisis enters its fourth year, 46,500 Burundian refugees have taken refuge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with more than 90 percent in South Kivu province (42,776 refugees) at the end of June 2018. Although the spectre of mass violence in Burundi has receded, with the political situation still unresolved and the persistence of significant human rights concerns, refugee arrivals continue with 2,720 new arrivals in 2018 so far, which is lower than in previous years. For the same period in 2016 there was 6,166 arrivals.

The overall security situation in the province of South Kivu deteriorated sharply in 2017, with the increased activism of multiple local and international armed groups and on-going fighting between armed groups and the Congolese army forces (FARDC). The armed conflicts, the instability and the insecurity have serious protection consequences for the population, particularly for the 9,700 Burundian refugees estimated living outside of camps. These out of camp refugees are highly vulnerable, especially those that are not registered.