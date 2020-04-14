Delivering aid and emergency healthcare in insecure settings

Recommendations for work in the DRC in the context of the Ebola emergency response 2019-20

Introduction

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), over 2,200 people have died of Ebola since August 2018. According to data gathered through open sources and direct reporting to Insecurity Insight by response actors throughout 2019, at least 20 responders died violent deaths during attacks in the eastern part of the country and at least 16 were abducted. Fortythree healthcare facilities were burnt down and 248 threats against response actors were considered serious enough to be documented and reported. Although no quantitative data is available on incidents of sexual violence and abuse, informants highlight a heightened risk of this type of violence against national response actors.

These figures exemplify the challenges of rolling out an emergency response in areas outside of government control where the healthcare system is weak, ongoing conflict is under way, and historical tensions exist between local communities and the central government. The data and contextual dynamics particularly highlight the complexities of gaining community acceptance in areas affected by conflict and where armed groups maintain control over territories.