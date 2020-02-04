Delivering aid and emergency healthcare in insecure settings: Recommendations for work in the DRC in the context of the Ebola emergency response 2019-20

Introduction

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), over 2,200 people have died of Ebola since August 2018. According to data gathered through open sources and direct reporting to Insecurity Insight by response actors throughout 2019, at least 20 responders died violent deaths during attacks in the eastern part of the country and at least 16 were abducted. Fortythree healthcare facilities were burnt down and 248 threats against response actors were considered serious enough to be documented and reported. Although no quantitative data is available on incidents of sexual violence and abuse, informants highlight a heightened risk of this type of violence against national response actors.

These figures exemplify the challenges of rolling out an emergency response in areas outside of government control where the healthcare system is weak, ongoing conflict is under way, and historical tensions exist between local communities and the central government. The data and contextual dynamics particularly highlight the complexities of gaining community acceptance in areas affected by conflict and where armed groups maintain control over territories.

The context and response

Prolonged conflict has plagued eastern DRC for more than 20 years. Humanitarian actors have carried out healthcare activities in the country for many years. Local health structures are not aligned with the national healthcare system, which is itself fractured. Throughout the DRC, many specialised and externally funded disease control programmes are administered through their own programme structures.

However, compared to the 2013-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the 2018-19 DRC Ebola response benefits from improved tools and medical management of the epidemic, such as newly developed treatments, including a vaccine. Many of the Ebola treatment centres are also more open and accessible to patients’ families. These benefits, however, are often adversely affected by significant contextual challenges. Most significantly, rumours that fuelled widespread negative perceptions of the response and the actors involved have made it difficult to gain community acceptance. The belief is not uncommon that outsiders, including foreigners and Congolese responders who do not belong to the affected communities, have fabricated the outbreak for their political or economic benefit or to further destabilise the region.

The use of inaccessible technical language has also not helped to alleviate fears and suspicions. Furthermore, the presence of outsiders has affected the power relations and economic interests of actors in eastern DRC, including local businesses and armed groups, further causing tensions internally among these interest groups and externally with foreign actors.

The difficulties of rolling out the emergency response have also had negative consequences for the overall healthcare system in eastern DRC. Local healthcare workers have been pulled away from general healthcare provision into better-paid Ebola response roles,5 and routine healthcare interventions – such as vaccination campaigns – have been put on hold or delayed as attention and resources are diverted to the complex fight against Ebola.

In 2019, 4,000 people died of measles in the DRC, three times the number of cases reported in 2018. Moreover, the frequent attacks on healthcare providers have not only caused personal tragedies for victims’ families, but have also resulted in the withdrawal of health services for security reasons. This will have long-term impact on the population in eastern Congo’s overall access to healthcare, and also has implications beyond the Ebola healthcare response. The consequent risk of disease transmission and the increasing insecurity due to the region’s changing conflict dynamics have also affected the whole aid sector in the affected areas. Projects not directly concerned with healthcare have also been required to monitor the situation and adapt their strategies.