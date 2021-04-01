DEC CVA Real-Time Response Review: Democratic Republic of Congo Country Report

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS

FROM A BROAD TO A MORE SPECIFIC APPROACH TO COVID-19 PREVENTION

• Prevention messages could be much more focused on at-risks groups (e.g., co-morbidity cases, elderly people) instead of the initial approach, which was more general.

• Special attention should be given to monitoring the secondary impacts of Covid-19 on specific groups such as vulnerable children, young girls and teenagers.

FROM A COVID-SPECIFIC RESPONSE TO A BROADER APPROACH TOWARDS EPIDEMICS

• Even though there are very few confirmed cases of Covid-19, it makes sense to continue supporting a community-based approach to prevention and surveillance systems that are useful for other epidemics.

• The use of social media to reach young people is an interesting development, given the substantial number of mobile phones in the country and should be strengthened.

THE IMPORTANCE OF COMMUNICATION & TRUST

• The quality of the information shared is also of paramount importance: the specific characteristics of Covid-19 should be explained (high transmission but low morbidity - apart from for some population groups), rumours should be monitored and messages adapted according to the evolution of the pandemic.

• Communicating with communities to raise awareness and combat rumours is essential in DRC and efforts should continue to be made, using different media, communicating through various opinion leaders and targeting different population groups.

• The role of faith-based organisations and churches is of key importance in such a context. The partnership with EAC, who in turn are working with other churches and mosques, is an effective way to counterbalance the population’s lack of trust in the authorities.

EACH HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PREPARES THE NEXT - FOR THE BETTER OR FOR THE WORSE

• Some DEC partners are considering the idea of preparing the future vaccine campaign against Covid-19 through the sensitization of communities, given that they might initially be reluctant to get vaccinated.