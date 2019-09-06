06 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - 6 September 2019 - Democratic Republic of the Congo

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 06 Sep 2019

(excerpt)

Democratic Republic of the Congo

I want to flag a human rights report from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the UN recorded fewer human rights violations in the first half of the year. With over 3,039 violations documented, the joint UN human rights office report noted what they described as an encouraging improvement in the country, especially since last year’s elections. However, while this year’s numbers are lower, the number of human rights violations committed until June remains higher than two years ago. The report released today states that majority of violations documented were committed by agents of the State, including the extra-judicial executions of at least 245 people. Violations committed by armed groups accounted for 41 per cent of all those documented.

