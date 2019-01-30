30 Jan 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 30 January 2019 - Democratic Republic of the Congo

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 30 Jan 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Democratic Republic of the Congo

And speaking of missions, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) reports that hundreds of people, including women and children, were apparently killed during clashes between Batende and Banunu communities in Yumbi Territory, in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Those clashes, we think, took place between 16 and 18 December last year. According to a preliminary report by the Joint Human Rights Office, following the deployment of an investigative team, at least 535 civilians were killed in four attacks and 111 others wounded. The team identified a total of 59 burial sites in two of the attacked towns, but do not rule out more sites. Hundreds of properties were looted and destroyed in the attacks. MONUSCO reports that the security situation there is currently relatively calm, with national security forces having been deployed to the area. The UN and its humanitarian partners dispatched emergency help — medicine, food, water tablets and malaria kits — to further help the communities. And also on the Democratic of the Republic of the Congo, UNICEF said that, alongside the Government and partners, the agency is scaling up its response to the Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of country, which is now the second largest outbreak in history after the one in West Africa in 2014 [to] 2016.

