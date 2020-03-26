Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 26 March 2020 - DR Congo

(excerpt)

Democratic Republic of the Congo

In a statement issued today, Leila Zerrougui, the Head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), echoed the Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire. She said the country needs peace and security more than ever to ensure that health services and humanitarian assistance reach all those who need it. Ms. Zerrougui also reiterated that the UN is fully mobilized to support the efforts of the Congolese authorities and to protect the population.