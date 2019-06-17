17 Jun 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 17 June 2019 - DR Congo

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our colleagues at the peacekeeping mission on the ground are concerned by reports of violence in the Province of Ituri (Djugu territory) that has resulted in the killings of dozens of people. Looting, burning of villages and forced displacements have also been reported. To support Congolese efforts to address the deteriorating security situation, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has reinforced its presence in the area with the deployment of three temporary military bases in the Djugu and Mahagi territories. MONUSCO has also deployed teams in the field to assess the situation and is engaging communities and the authorities to help prevent more attacks and to stabilize the situation.

