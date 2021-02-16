Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 16 February 2021 - Ebola

(excerpt)

Ebola

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, today announced an initial rapid allocation of $15 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). This is to go to the outbreaks of Ebola in both Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This is the first time that Ebola has been recorded in Guinea since the last outbreak that ended in 2016, as you will recall. The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is in the same area as the tenth Ebola epidemic that claimed more than 2,200 lives from August 2018 to June 2020.

The funding will help both countries respond to the outbreak and support neighbouring countries to prepare. Detailed allocation [decisions] will be made in the next few days as we receive more details about specific requirements and needs on the ground.