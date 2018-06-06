Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 06 June 2018 - DRC, Guatemala, Libya

(excerpts)

Ebola

Our colleagues at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that, since the start of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, they have reached more than 300,000 people with life‑saving information about how to avoid contracting the deadly virus. The ongoing campaign includes community workers making in-person home visits, outreach to particularly vulnerable people, such as taxi drivers, and the mobilization of community leaders, churches and mass media. According to the latest figures, a total of 58 Ebola virus disease cases have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: 37 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases and 7 suspected cases. In all, 27 people have died. The World Health Organization (WHO) stresses that it is important to remain alert, as just one person with Ebola can provoke numerous new cases merely by attending a social event.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is supporting the establishment of an additional medical camp in Itipo, similar to the one already set up in Ibiko. The Mission has dedicated two airplanes for Ebola support, with an additional plane providing cargo movement for supplies and people. Since the start of the outbreak, the United Nations Mission has organized over 32 flights in support of the Ebola response, and has flown 141 tons of cargo for WHO, the Ministry of Health and others supporting the response to the outbreak.

Guatemala

Turning to Guatemala, as we told you yesterday, the United Nations country team in Guatemala is participating in an extensive needs assessment following the eruption of the El Fuego Volcano. The humanitarian coordination team — which is of over 60 experts from the United Nations, non-governmental organizations and national authorities, as we told you yesterday — had to halt their work near the affected areas due to an evacuation alert issued yesterday [following] new explosions of the Volcán de Fuego. The pyroclastic material — which is, as you all know, is the fragments of rock erupted by the volcano — were directed towards the City of Escuintla, where the largest number of shelters are located and where the needs assessment would be focusing. National authorities warn that conditions could be aggravated this afternoon due to the ongoing rain.

Libya

Turning to Libya, our humanitarian colleagues say they are concerned by a further escalation of violence in Derna, in eastern Libya. Conflict has now moved into densely populated areas placing civilians trapped in the city at considerable risk. There are also reports that civilians wishing to leave the city are unable to do so. The United Nations calls for the protection of civilians under applicable international humanitarian and human rights law and urges the parties to the conflict to allow civilians who wish to leave to do so. Derna’s only hospital is in an area of active conflict and has reportedly ceased operations. Humanitarian needs in the city are rapidly increasing, with severe shortages of medicine and medical supplies, food, water, fuel and cooking gas reported. While limited medical equipment entered Derna last week, this does not address the urgent needs. Humanitarian workers are distributing urgently needed items to several hundred families which have managed to leave Derna. However, all items pre-positioned to enter the area to respond to life-saving needs are pending approval by the Libyan National Army. Calls by the Humanitarian Coordinator for a humanitarian pause to allow for the entry of humanitarian goods and for the safe passage of civilians remain unheeded. The United Nations reiterates these calls.