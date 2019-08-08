Cross Border Dynamics: Burundi-DRC (Updated August 2019)

This brief summarises key considerations concerning cross-border dynamics between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the context of the outbreak of Ebola in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

It is the third in a series of four briefs focusing on the at risk border areas between DRC and the four high priority neighbouring countries (Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan). As of July 2019, there have been no cases of Ebola imported from the DRC into Burundi, although cross-border movement has been identified as a significant risk to transmission. This brief provides details about cross-border relations, the political and economic dynamics likely to influence them, and specific areas and actors most at risk.

The brief is based on a rapid review of existing published and grey literature, previous ethnographic research in Burundi and informal discussions with in-country colleagues. The brief was developed by Jean-Benoît Falisse (University of Edinburgh), with support from Ingrid Gercama, Nadia Butler, Theresa Jones and Juliet Bedford (Anthrologica) and Oto-Asael Magerano, Louis Rivière, Shaka and Hugues Nkengurutse. Prior finalisation, it was reviewed by expert advisors from the University of Antwerp, University of Cambridge, Université Catholique de Louvain, University of Edinburgh, University of Gent, Université du Lac Tanganyika, Northwestern University, Institut de Recherche pour le Développement, and the UNICEF Country Office in Burundi.

The brief is the responsibility of the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP).

