CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 28 September 2022

Since mid-August, violence between the Téké and Yaka communities in Maï-Ndombe province has resulted in the deaths of at least several dozen people. The clashes are reportedly linked to a long-standing land dispute. Dozens of houses were burnt in villages of Kwamouth territory and clashes extended into Bagata territory (Kwilu province), where more homes were torched. More than 20,000 people, including hundreds of unaccompanied children, fled Kwamouth and Bagata territories. IDPs are reported elsewhere in Maï-Ndombe and Kwango provinces, and in DRC’s capital, Kinshasa. 12,000 IDPs reached Bandudu (Kwilu) and at least 1,600 people fled to neighbouring Republic of Congo. Some displaced people are with host families, while others are staying in public buildings, makeshift shelters, or in the open air. In areas affected by the conflict, access to food has deteriorated since people can no longer seek food in the forests for fear of attacks. Food, drinking water, shelter and healthcare are needed.

Attacks by non-state armed groups on areas bordering Nigeria and Cameroon displaced 6,000 people in July and August: 5,000 Cameroonians crossed into Nigeria as refugees and 1,000 Nigerians were internally displaced. The displaced people took refuge with host communities in Madagali LGA (Adamawa state). Host communities in Madagali LGA have high humanitarian needs due to protracted conflict. Recurrent armed attacks have disrupted their livelihoods and access to basic services. The influx of displaced people could overstretch the limited resources available within host communities. Ongoing flooding in Madagali LGA is also likely to affect host communities, IDPs and refugees, further increasing the humanitarian needs. The most urgent needs for displaced people include food, non-food items, shelter, WASH, protection and health services.

More than 6,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers – almost half of them from Syria – will likely be among the groups most affected by the economic and political issues facing Tunisia. They already have needs for temporary shelter, food, education, healthcare, and psychosocial support. Access to food for refugees and asylum seekers is likely to become more difficult because of shortages in commodities such as sugar, milk, butter, cooking oil, and rice since at least the beginning of September, linked to a lack of foreign reserves and the government’s inability to import goods. The inflation rate reached 9% in September, up from 7% in February and 6% in September 2021. Inflation, rising prices, and political instability is driving more Tunisians to migrate to Europe. The number of Tunisians arriving in Italy from the Central Mediterranean migration route over January-August was 23% higher than in January-August 2021.

