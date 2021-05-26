CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 26 May 2021

DRC

Around 30,000 people were displaced by the 22 May eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano, situated 10km north of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. More than 5,000 people crossed the border into Rwanda and at least 25,000 were displaced in Sake town, 20km west of Goma. At least 32 deaths have been reported. The lava destroyed around 500 houses, roads, three health structures, and a primary school in the northern suburbs of Goma. Infrastructure was destroyed and electricity and water supply has been cut off. Destruction of water pipes has left around 500,000 people without water. Transportation and food distribution was disrupted as a section of the National Road N2 connecting Goma to the north, was cut off by lava. Most people are slowly returning home as the lava has stopped flowing, but subsequent earth tremors continue to worry the population. Humanitarian organisations are assessing needs in the affected areas.

Ethiopia

Heavy rain and flooding beginning on 26 April has displaced an estimated 90,000 people, with Afar, SNNP, and Somali regions the most affected. Information on the locations and shelter situation of the displaced people is not available. At least 16 people have died. In Somali region, around 7,500 livestock have died and 4,000 hectares of cropland were damaged, affecting the upcoming harvest season and contributing to food insecurity. 36% of Somali region's population, 32% of Afar's population, and 24% of SNNPR's population were already projected in Crisis (IPC-3) or worse food security outcomes by the end of June. More floods and landslides are expected in the upcoming kiremt rainy season over June-September. Shelter, NFIs, food, medical services, WASH (particularly safe drinking water), and cash assistance are the most urgent needs for the affected population.

Somalia

166,000 people across Somalia have been affected by floods due to Gu rains (April-June). Jowhar and Mahaday districts (Middle Shabelle region) are the most affected, with about 66,000 people displaced due to river breakages at Moyko, Baarey and Shiidlabari villages. At least 25 people died and five were injured. Over 4,200 houses,1,600 latrines and 59 shallow wells in Middle Shabelle were completely destroyed. Learning has been disrupted for 17,000 children from households displaced following floods. Information on the locations and shelter situation of the displaced people is not yet available. More than 40,000 hectares of farmland in the region were completely submerged and crops destroyed. There is fear of a cholera outbreak after 199 suspected cholera cases and ten deaths were reported at the health facilities of Cadale town. Food, shelter and WASH are the most urgent needs. The risk of flooding remains high for Belet Weyne district (Hiraan region) and Doolow (Gedo region), despite a dry spell expected in the rest of the country at end of May.

