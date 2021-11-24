CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 24 November 2021

DRC

Attacks on Drodro, including an IDP camp, and neighbouring villages in Djugu territory, Ituri province, killed at least 12 people and torched shelters over 21-22 November. The attacks have been attributed to the Coopérative pour le développement du Congo (CODECO) militia. Around 16,000 IDPs and villagers fled to an IDP camp in Roe, near a MONUSCO base. The influx of IDPs adds pressure to the Roe camp, which already hosts 21,000 IDPs. In June, people living in the Roe site and area were in need of shelter and food assistance, mainly because insecurity had prevented them from accessing fields. The newly displaced people are sleeping in the open air and are likely to face similar needs. Increased violence in Djugu territory in recent weeks has sharply reduced humanitarian access. Several humanitarian organisations have temporarily suspended their movements in this area, affecting access to aid for nearly 320,000 people in Drodro, Fataki, Nizi , Lita, Bambu, and Mangala.

Haiti

Lack of access to safe water in Haiti has increased following the 14 August earthquake. Shortages in Port-au-Prince are mainly due to a lack of fuel for pumps, while infrastructure damage is the main factor in rural areas. Spread of diseases such as COVID-19 and respiratory infections are a concern because of the lack of water for handwashing. The lack of safe water also raises concern of a cholera resurgence, after almost three years of no reported cases, as the disease is transmitted via contaminated water. Insecurity, lack of road infrastructure, and fuel shortages have led to a reduction in humanitarian organisations’ distribution of drinking water in Haiti. In rural areas of Sud and Grand’Anse departments, people are still affected by water infrastructure damage caused by the 2010 earthquake and have relied on humanitarian aid, or rainwater, as their main sources of safe drinking water.

Somalia

The severity of drought has increased in many parts of Somalia. Around 80% of land in Somalia is currently in severe drought, as the ongoing Deyr rainy season (Oct-Dec) continues to yield below average rainfall. This is the third consecutive below-average rainy season. Consequently, drought has affected nearly 2.6 million people overall, and has resulted in the displacement of 113,000 people. Affected people are experiencing serious water and food shortages. They also face an elevated risk of contracting waterborne diseases due to inadequate access to safe water, as well as sanitation and hygiene facilities. Many livestock have died because of the lack of pasture and water, disrupting livelihoods. The Somali population has pre-existing vulnerabilities due to high poverty rates and the effects of recurrent conflict and natural disasters. Humanitarian organisations in Somalia are facing access constraints in some affected areas due to ongoing conflict.

