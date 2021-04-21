CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 21 April 2021

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Over 21,000 people were displaced since 28 March in the Great Kasai region due to fighting between the Luba and Kuba ethnic groups in the Bakwakenge locality.

The IDPs are being hosted by local communities that already have limited resources...

Nigeria

Non-state armed groups have launched three attacks in Damasak town, Borno state, since 11 April, killing at least eight people and targeting several humanitarian agencies and organisations

About 65,000 people (80% of people living in Damask) have been forced to flee...

Philippines

Heavy rains, severe winds, and flooding have been affecting the central-eastern coastal regions of the country after Typhoon Surigae formed in the Philippine Sea on 16 April.

Typhoon-related rainfall and flooding has affected 230,000 people particularly in Bicol and the Eastern Visayas...

