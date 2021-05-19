CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 19 May 2021

DRC

Heavy rains from February -April 2021 in Tanganyika province, in areas bordering the Congo River and Tanganyika Lake, resulted in flooding that affected around 72,080 people. At least 13 people died and 20 were injured. About 4,240 houses and 112 schools were completely destroyed, affecting nearly 39,600 students. More than 1,100 hectares of fields are under water, likely affecting the next harvest. Around a hundred latrines and many traditional wells are either destroyed or flooded in Kalemie territory, raising fears over water-related disease outbreaks. Currently thousands of families are homeless in Tanganyika as a result of flooding. Kalemie already hosted 43,915 displaced people, living across 11 displacement sites as of February 2021. The humanitarian situation due to floods could deteriorate in the coming days as heavy rains continue, with more expected in the region until the end of May. A similar event happened in 2020, affecting around 52,200 people and destroying 228 schools.

Go to DRC page

South Sudan

On 10 May, two INGO compounds in Renk county, Upper Nile state, were attacked by an armed youth group. Some of the staff were injured in these attacks. All humanitarian interventions have been temporarily suspended in the area, where at least 189,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian efforts were previously suspended for a five-month period in Renk county, ending March 2021, following violent incidents in the county. The food crisis in Renk has steadily deteriorated since 2020. Renk county was classified in Crisis (IPC-3) food security levels for October-November 2020, but is now in Emergency (IPC-4) for April-July. At least 50,000 people who were targeted for food aid and other interventions will be negatively affected by the temporary suspension of humanitarian operations. It is not clear when humanitarian activities will resume.

Go to South Sudan page

State of Palestine

Violence has escalated between Palestinians and Israelis since mid-April in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza. Street violence in East Jerusalem escalated into militarised operations, including airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties, displacement, and disruption of humanitarian activities and access to basic services. About 72,000 people are displaced across Gaza as of 18 May; over 47,000 are currently seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools. At least 235 Palestinians have been killed, including around 65 children, and 6,266 have been wounded across the state of Palestine. Ten people have been killed and 796 injured by rockets fired into Israel. 41 health workers were injured and 21 health vehicles damaged or detained in the West Bank. In Gaza, 156 buildings have been completely destroyed, 7,575 housing units have been damaged, and 17 health facilities sustained severe damage. Humanitarian needs in Gaza were high prior to conflict escalation, with health and protection, shelter/NFIs, WASH, and food being priorities. It is not clear whether the violence will turn into prolonged fighting, given the scale of armed operations by Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces.

Go to State of Palestine page