CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 17 February 2021

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Four cases of Ebola with two deaths have been confirmed in Nord-Kivu as at 15 February. 281 contacts are being traced in Katwa and Biena health zones (Nord-Kivu).

A previous Ebola outbreak affected Nord-Kivu, Sud Kivu, and Ituri provinces between August 2018 and June 2020, resulting in 2,268 deaths from 3,317 confirmed cases.

Ethiopia

Those most in need in Tigray include IDPs, refugees, and children. An unknown number of IDPs are in inaccessible areas of Central and North Western Zones, and likely have high needs across all sectors.

In Mekele and Shire, IDPs are hosted in collective sites with inadequate facilities, including WASH, and have heightened protection needs. Lack of site management and proper IDP registration pose challenges.

*A Secondary Data Review of the conflict in Tigray will be released in the coming days.

Somalia

The country is likely to face critical water shortages in several regions, following poor 2020 seasonal rains and abnormally high temperatures.

90% of households reported reduced water consumption, and only 238 of 1,250 shallow wells (19%) contained water. In Somaliland, 50% of assessed communities reported population movement related to water shortage.

