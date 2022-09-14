CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 14 September 2022

DRC

The new school year has started on 5 September, but access to education is significantly challenging for children in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories (North Kivu) because of continued clashes between the M23 armed group and the Congolese army. Over 36,000 IDPs (including children of school age) are living in 29 schools in the territories of Rutshuru and Nyiragongo, preventing the resumption of school activities. IDPs and refugee returnees from Uganda will likely continue to shelter in schools in the coming weeks. Ugandan authorities are pushing Congolese refugees living in makeshift sites in Kisoro to either board buses to be relocated to refugee camps or return to DRC. Returnees from Uganda who do not wish to settle in refugee camps are likely to join those displaced in Rutshuru. In areas under M23 control, most of the teachers have fled to safer areas, and some parents do not want to send their children to school for fear of forced recruitment by the armed group. Some schools have also been damaged during clashes.

Haiti

Since late August, continued limited access to food for the population and fuel shortages, the further postponement of presidential elections, and an increase in gang violence (including kidnappings, killings, and robberies) have sparked protests across the country. Many protesters have been asking for the departure of the current Prime Minister and better living conditions. Protests have intensified since 10 September, after a new announcement by the Prime Minister of an increase in gas prices following the cut in subsidies. Protests turned violent in some areas of the country such as Les Cayes communes and the capital Port-au-Prince. At least ten people died between 10–11 September in Cité Soleil (Port-au-Prince) during violent protests. 4.9 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022, up from 4.4 million at the end of 2021, because of increasing inflation (up to over 30% in July), poverty, and insecurity.

Jordan

Over 762,000 refugees and asylum seekers – mostly Syrians – have been increasingly struggling to afford basic services because of a rise in fuel and food prices in 2022. About 80% of all refugees live in rented accommodations in central and northern Jordan. Between March–June, at least 30% of them have been facing threats of eviction as they are no longer able to pay the rent. More than half of the 3,000 refugee households assessed (13,600 people) reported struggling to pay monthly electricity bills between March–June. In September, access to food for more than 353,000 refugees has been affected following funding shortfalls in food response. Households are increasingly resorting to reducing food consumption and dropping children out of school to look for jobs instead. The high unemployment rate in Jordan (23%) leaves limited livelihood opportunities for refugees.

