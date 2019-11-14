CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 14 November 2019

DRC

Since mid-October heavy rains have caused flooding across numerous provinces in DRC, including Sud-Ubangi, Nord-Ubangi, and Mongala.

Assessments are still ongoing, but initial reports indicate that 40,000 people have been displaced, particularly in communities along the Ubangi River.

In the Libenge and Zongo territories of Sud-Ubangi, approximately 14,200 homes have been destroyed and schools, bridges, and crops have been...

Nicaragua

2019 dengue cases in the Americas have surpassed records from all previous epidemic years. A total of 2.7 million cases across South and Central America have been reported since the start of 2019, including 22,127 severe cases and 1,206 deaths.

Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua have the highest incidence rates...

Yemen

On 7 November, a MSF-run hospital in Al- Mukha (south-west Yemen) was partially destroyed by a missile targeting surrounding buildings, including a military warehouse.

The hospital is the only free of charge civilian facility providing emergency trauma, obstetric, and surgical services to half a million people along the...

