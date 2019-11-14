14 Nov 2019

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 14 November 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 14 Nov 2019 View Original

DRC

Since mid-October heavy rains have caused flooding across numerous provinces in DRC, including Sud-Ubangi, Nord-Ubangi, and Mongala.

Assessments are still ongoing, but initial reports indicate that 40,000 people have been displaced, particularly in communities along the Ubangi River.
In the Libenge and Zongo territories of Sud-Ubangi, approximately 14,200 homes have been destroyed and schools, bridges, and crops have been...

Read more about DRC

Nicaragua

2019 dengue cases in the Americas have surpassed records from all previous epidemic years. A total of 2.7 million cases across South and Central America have been reported since the start of 2019, including 22,127 severe cases and 1,206 deaths.

Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua have the highest incidence rates...

Read more about Nicaragua

Yemen

On 7 November, a MSF-run hospital in Al- Mukha (south-west Yemen) was partially destroyed by a missile targeting surrounding buildings, including a military warehouse.

The hospital is the only free of charge civilian facility providing emergency trauma, obstetric, and surgical services to half a million people along the...

Read more about Yemen

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.