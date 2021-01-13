CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 13 January 2021

DRC

Some 24,000 people have arrived in Bas Uele and Nord Ubangi provinces, fleeing insecurity associated with the 27 December general election in Central African Republic. 15,000 are in Ndu (Bas Uele), a village that normally has a population of 3,500. New arrivals are sheltering with host families or in makeshift tents along the Ubangi River. WASH and shelter needs are reported; health assistance is also needed as some host villages lack healthcare facilities. At least 220 arrivals have been reported at the Kpako and Kokou sites (Nord Ubangi) located on islets in the Ubangi River, making humanitarian access challenging. Some arrivals in Sud Ubangi did not register as refugees, because they want to return to CAR if the situation improves. DRC was already hosting 171,000 refugees from CAR as at 30 November 2020.

Fiji

Tropical Cyclone Yasa made landfall on Vanua Levu (Northern Division) on 17 December 2020. The Category 5 storm severely damaged water and electrical power infrastructure, cropland, and buildings, including schools and health facilities. 93,000 people - more than 10% of the country’s population - have been affected. Though most people hosted in evacuation centres have been able to return home, at least 4,200 houses are damaged or destroyed. Shelter, food, and NFI assistance remain priority needs. Needs assessments are ongoing, especially on smaller and harder to reach islands. Figures on impact and costs related to damage and losses are likely to increase. Initial response activities and restoration of essential services continue. COVID-19 measures limit movement of equipment and personnel, making the humanitarian response more challenging.

Mozambique

The current rain and cyclone season (October 2020-April 2021) in Mozambique has affected at least 112,646 people, according to local authorities. 63 people have died and an estimated 80 have been injured. Sofala and Manica provinces (central Mozambique) were hit by Tropical Storm Chalane on 30 December. On 8 January the National Emergency Operational Centre reported that more than 70,000 people have been affected by the storm. At least 475 classrooms were destroyed, affecting an estimated 57,000 students in the two provinces. Between 1 October and 6 January, the rainy season destroyed an estimated 1,115 classrooms and affected 124,700 students across Mozambique. Assessments are ongoing but needs are expected across all sectors.

