CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 11 May 2022

DRC

Around 7,500 people were displaced in Bushushu village, Kalehe territory (South Kivu) following heavy rains on 27 April and overflow of the Cishova River. Landslide resulted in the deaths of at least four people and several others injured. At least 400 houses were damaged by flooding and more than 200 others completely destroyed. Public buildings such as schools were also destroyed. Displaced people, most of whom have lost all their belongings, are staying with host families in unaffected areas of the Nyamukubi sub-village (Kalehe territory). Some families host up to three households, which puts more pressure on their limited resources. The loss of 82% of crops due to flooding has made access to food particularly difficult, and disruption of pipes deprived a large part of the population of access to drinking water. No assistance had been received by the IDPs as at 2 May. Most urgent needs include food, NFIs, shelter, WASH and education.

Go to DRC page

Honduras

More than 24,000 undocumented migrants and asylum seekers have entered Honduras in 2022 -- at least 15,000 of them between mid-March and the end of April -- many through the municipalities of Trojes and Danlí, on the border with Nicaragua. Mainly from South American, Caribbean, and African countries, people on the move use Honduras as a transit country to reach the United States. The inability to pay a $200 fine for violating the Migration and Foreigners Law has left many to stagnate in the border area. As of 3 May, a three-month amnesty from the fine has been approved to regulate movement. The high number of migrants and asylum seekers in transit in Trojes and Danlí continue to need shelter as both municipalities have reached full capacity. Basic sanitation and hygiene kits, drinking water, NFIs, food, and medical care are also needed.

Go to Honduras page

Iraq

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Sinjar 'resistance units' (YBS) over 1-5 May displaced more than 10,200 Yazidi people from their homes in Sinjar district (Nineveh governorate). YBS formed in 2007 because of increased violence against the Yazidi religious minority. Some of the recently displaced Yazidis are staying with relatives, while over 5,700 people reached Chamisku camp in Duhok governorate (Kurdistan Region of Iraq), where they received assistance to cover some of their basic needs. Protracted disagreement over Sinjar between the Iraqi central and Kurdistan Regional governments disrupts reconstruction and meaningful security for the Yazidis. Turkish airstrikes since 2017 also prevent returns. Over 200,000 Yazidis remain displaced in IDP camps since the 2014 attack by Islamic State (IS), with 2,800 Yazidi women and children still missing or in IS captivity. Needs in IDP camps include access to livelihoods, education, and psychosocial assistance.

Go to Iraq page