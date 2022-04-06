CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 06 April 2022

DRC

Since 28 March at least 36,000 people have displaced to other, neighbouring localities within Rutshuru territory (North Kivu) and more than 10,000 others found refuge in Uganda, following armed clashes in Chanzu and Runyonyi between the Congolese army and suspected fighters of the M23 armed group. Many displaced people lost all their belongings as houses were looted and burnt during the clashes. IDPs were hosted in churches, schools, and other public buildings in Rutshuru Centre and surrounding areas. Most of the refugees in Uganda are scattered around the Kisoro district market. Humanitarian organisations have temporarily suspended their activities in Rutshuru territory and/or relocated their staff due to the clashes. Some displaced people returned to their villages after violence subsided on 30 March but fled again after hearing rumours of an imminent resumption of fighting. Most urgent needs for the newly displaced include protection, food, and non-food items.

Go to DRC page

Moldova

Escalating conflict in Ukraine since 24 February has forced over 4.2 million people to leave their homes and seek safety in neighbouring countries including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Russia. Nearly 400,000 people have crossed into Moldova as at 5 April. Many have transited to other countries, with around 100,000 refugees present in Moldova as at 1 April. The displaced people are sheltering in 100 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RAC) across Moldova, rented accommodation, or with friends and relatives. Total RAC capacity is 8,893 people. RACs have requested hygiene items, first-aid supplies, and non-food items to maintain steady supplies as more arrivals are anticipated. National and international responders are coordinating and implementing the delivery of assistanceto RACs and at border crossing points. Most of the displaced are women and children, who face risks of human trafficking and sexual violence during their journey.

Go to Moldova page

Niger

Around 400 civilians were killed over the past four weeks as a result of clashes in Gao region between the Cadre stratégique permanent - which brings together all the armed groups that signed the 2015 peace agreement - and the Islamic State in Greater Sahara. More than 17,600 people fled Inchinana, Azaragane, Anderamboukane and Tamalet in Mali towards Abala (Tillabéri region), ​​Inkotayene, Intikane, Télémcès and Egerek (Tahoua region) in Niger. The displaced people are staying with relatives or in makeshift sites. Some 951,000 people in Tillabéri and 565,000 people in Tahoua need emergency food assistance as at March 2022. This influx of displaced people continues and risks putting more pressure on the limited resources available. Insecurity, poor road conditions, movement restrictions by the authorities, and the closure of public services considerably reduce humanitarian access in Tillabéri and Tahoua. Most urgent needs include water, food, health, protection, shelter and education.

Go to Niger page