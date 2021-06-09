COVID-19 RDC | 08 juin 2021

Key figures in the DRC , with data reported until Tuesday, June 08, 2021. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) records 379 new cases of contamination by the coronavirus, COVID-19 including 333 in Kinshasa, 18 in Kongo Central, 15 in Tshopo, 11 in North Kivu, 1 in Haut-Uélé and 1 in Nord-Ubangi (source: data from INRB laboratories and validated by the DRC's COVID-19 response multisectoral committee). The tests were performed on the 2,511 samples received for biological analysis at the INRB. The total number of positive cases for the new coronavirus in the DRC is 33,955 (33,954 confirmed cases and 1 probable case);

Four (4) new deaths among confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kinshasa. The total of fatal cases as of June 08, 2021 is 821 deaths. Lethality: 2.4%;

No additional patient has emerged cured (neither from COVID-19 treatment centers nor at home, in health zones), according to the update of June 08, 2021. The cumulative number of people cured in the DRC is 27,794 The cure rate is 82%. The total of active cases is 5,340 ;

Twenty-three (23) provinces (88.4%) out of the 26 in the DRC are currently affected: Bas-Uélé (6 cases), Ecuador (84 cases), Ituri (320 cases), Haut-Katanga (2,064 cases), Haut-Lomami (49 cases), Haut-Uélé (218 cases), Kasaï (19 cases), Kasaï Central (30 cases), Kasaï Oriental (24 cases), Kinshasa (24,020 cases), Kongo Central (1 776 cases), Kwango (5 cases), Kwilu (9 cases), Lualaba (916 cases), Maï-Ndombe (2 cases), Maniema (42 cases), Nord-Kivu (2,954 cases), Nord-Ubangi (41 cases), Sud-Kivu (944 cases), Sud-Ubangi (7 cases), Tanganyika (20 cases), Tshopo (404 cases) and Tshuapa (3 cases). In total, 180 health zones across the country have already notified a case of the coronavirus, COVID-19;

In week 22 (from May 31 to June 6, 2021), the deterioration of epidemiological indicators and the exponential increase in the circulation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues in Kinshasa, heralding the third wave announced by the health authorities. The case fatality rate remains maintained at 2.5% across the country. In the context of the circulation in Kinshasa of the worrying variant Delta (B.1.617.2) whose contagiousness remains very high, it is strongly recommended that everyone maintain a high level of adherence to vaccination and to individual measures of prevention, screening as well as strengthening of contact tracing. Cumulative data since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic shows that the capital of the DRC remains the city most affected by the circulation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country, with 70% of the total cases, followed from North Kivu (9%), Haut-Katanga (6.5%), Kongo Central (5.6%), South Kivu (3%) and Lualaba (3%). COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be passed from person to person;

VACCINATION. The data available were provided until Tuesday, June 08, 2021. They indicate a total of 29,262 people already vaccinated in the DRC (with the 1st dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine) since April 19, 2021. These data come from a total of 256 functional vaccination sites in Kinshasa (15,404 vaccinated) and the six (6) other provinces that have launched their vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus, namely: Haut-Katanga (5,361 vaccinated), North Kivu (2,711), Kongo Central (2,257), Lualaba (2,029), Sud-Kivu (1,163), Haut-Uélé (337). It is very essential to strengthen the popularization of key vaccination messages in order to reach priority people who have not yet been vaccinated.

The vaccination strategy includes priority groups (people aged over 55 who so wish, those affected by comorbid factors, nursing staff, staff working at counters in airports, ports, banks or supermarkets, etc.). The DRC had received the first deliveries of the doses of the vaccine Vaxzevria (Astra Zeneca) from the Swedish-British laboratory, via the COVAX Mechanism on March 02, 2021.

WHO, with the support of its partners and donors, continues to strengthen the coordination of the response alongside the Government of the DRC . The WHO response teams remain fully mobilized to provide all the necessary support to the teams of the Ministry of Health to monitor, prevent and respond to this health crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19, more particularly in the vaccination of eligible persons, and in maintaining the systematic adoption of barrier measures in the current context in the DRC;

