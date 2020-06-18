COVID-19 or Konora? Communicating on the “disease that strangles” in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 2020

People need information on COVID-19 transmission and prevention in clear, accurate, and accessible language.

In crises like the COVID-19 pandemic it is essential to communicate in language that is clear, accurate, and accessible. Only information in a language that people understand can save lives.

To guide that communication, TWB conducted a rapid focus group discussion with six linguists working in Congolese Swahili, Nande, Lingala, and French in eastern DRC. The group discussed popular perceptions related to COVID-19 terminology in these languages.

This brief provides an overview to inform humanitarian communication on COVID-19.

Several words exist for “virus”

Health literacy levels are low in eastern DRC, but most Congolese have a basic understanding of the medical concept of a virus and viral infections. This is due to previous disease outbreaks, in particular the current outbreak of Ebola virus disease.

When talking about viruses, speakers of Congolese Swahili, Nande, and Lingala usually use a generic term that means virus, bacteria, germ, microbe, or any disease-causing organism. In Nande, the term used is ekihuka, meaning virus, bacteria, or insect. Lingala speakers use the term nyama, which translates to virus, parasite, or bacteria. The Lingala word bokono, meaning illness, is also used when talking about viruses. Urban Lingala speakers commonly use the word microbi (microbes). Speakers of Congolese Swahili say kilulu to refer to viruses, bacteria, or disease-causing insects. Virusi, the Swahili translation of “virus”, is also used but not everyone understands it.

COVID-19 is not covered by these generic terms. When talking of COVID-19, people in eastern DRC refer specifically to the coronavirus.