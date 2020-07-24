COVID-19: Food security and livelihood impact assessment

INTRODUCTION AND OVERALL OBJECTIVE

The economic effect of the pandemic is being - and will be - felt across countries and communities at global level. Containment and social distancing measures adopted to slow the spread of the virus - taken also by governments whose countries didn’t necessarily show the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases - caused a production slowdown and a reduction in consumption. The lives and livelihood of millions of people - especially those living in countries experiencing humanitarian crisis - are (and will be) heavily affected.

In this framework, governments and humanitarian actors all agree that over the next 12/18 months the socio-economic response will be one of one critical components of the COVID19 response. To inform and tailor the actions to recover from the crisis and ensure that no one is left behind in this effort “assessing the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on societies, economies and vulnerable groups is fundamental”.

In line with this approach, COOPI launched a “Food security and livelihood assessment” activity that will be carried out in 9 countries: Democratic Republic of Congo (RD Congo), Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Iraq, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala over a period of 3 months. By doing so, COOPI wants to better understand the implications of the COVID-19 crisis on the food security and livelihood of the communities it is working with, in order to be able to shape up interventions to support those communities to maintain their livelihoods whilst contributing to their recovery and longer-term economic development.