In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests

"This is going to need a highly sophisticated operation in one of the most difficult places on earth"

By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - An experimental Ebola vaccine to be deployed in an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has conquered some major scientific hurdles in giving high protection, but it now faces extreme real-world tests including heat, humidity, language barriers and lack of roads.

