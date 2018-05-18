18 May 2018

Congo enters uncharted territory as it faces gravest Ebola challenge to date

Report
from The Guardian
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original

Congo has nipped Ebola in the bud before, but an experimental vaccine and testing conditions now promise a different challenge

More than 4,000 doses of an experimental vaccine against Ebola have arrived in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a bid to check the spread of an outbreak that is alarming experts after it travelled from a remote rural area into a million-strong city.

