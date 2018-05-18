Congo enters uncharted territory as it faces gravest Ebola challenge to date
Congo has nipped Ebola in the bud before, but an experimental vaccine and testing conditions now promise a different challenge
More than 4,000 doses of an experimental vaccine against Ebola have arrived in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a bid to check the spread of an outbreak that is alarming experts after it travelled from a remote rural area into a million-strong city.
