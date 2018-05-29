29 May 2018

Congo Ebola outbreak offers first test for emergency fund to prevent pandemics

Report
from IRIN
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original

A new financial mechanism that frees up emergency funding to ward off a pandemic has been activated for the first time, in response to an outbreak of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Efforts to halt the outbreak received an injection of $12 million from the new World Bank fund and, if Ebola spreads to other countries and infects more people, hundreds of millions more could be released from a sister insurance scheme.

Read more in IRIN

