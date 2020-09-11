Concerned by Deadly Violence in Democratic Republic of Congo, Secretary-General Reiterates Support for State Authorities to Prosecute Perpetrators

SG/SM/20245

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned by the ongoing violence in the Irumu territory, notably in the border areas of Ituri and North Kivu provinces, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Recent attacks have once again led to the killing of many civilians. The area continues to experience intercommunity violence, but also remains under threat by members of the Allied Democratic Forces.

The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the Congolese authorities in bringing to justice the perpetrators of attacks against civilians, national security forces and peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the people and Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.