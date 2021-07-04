Comparative analysis of the health status of the population in six health zones in South Kivu: a cross-sectional population study using the WHODAS

Samuel Lwamushi Makali, Espoir Bwenge Malembaka, Anne-Sophie Lambert, Hermès Bimana Karemere, Christian Molima Eboma, Albert Tambwe Mwembo, Steven Barnes Ssali, Ghislain Bisimwa Balaluka, Phillippe Donnen & Jean Macq

Conflict and Health volume 15, Article number: 52 (2021) Cite this article

Abstract

Background

The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has experienced decades-long armed conflicts which have had a negative impact on population’s health. Most research in public health explores measures that focus on a specific health problem rather than overall population health status. The aim of this study was to assess the health status of the population and its predictors in conflict settings of South Kivu province, using the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule (WHODAS).

Methods

Between May and June 2019, we conducted a community-based cross-sectional survey among 1440 adults in six health zones (HZ), classified according to their level of armed conflict intensity and chronicity in four types (accessible and stable, remote and stable, intermediate and unstable). The data were collected by a questionnaire including socio-demographic data and the WHODAS 2.0 tool with 12 items. The main variable of the study was the WHODAS summary score measuring individual’s health status and synthesize in six domains of disability (household, cognitive, mobility, self-care, social and society). Univariate analysis, correlation and comparison tests as well as hierarchical multiple linear regression were performed.

Results

The median WHODAS score in the accessible and stable (AS), remote and stable (RS), intermediate (I) and unstable (U) HZ was 6.3 (0–28.6); 25 (6.3–41.7); 22.9 (12.5–33.3) and 39.6 (22.9–54.2), respectively. Four of the six WHODAS domain scores (household, cognitive, mobility and society) were the most altered in the UHZs. The RSHZ and IHZ had statistically comparable global WHODAS scores. The stable HZs (accessible and remote) had statistically lower scores than the UHZ on all items. In regression analysis, the factors significantly associated with an overall poor health status (or higher WHODAS score) were advanced age, being woman, being membership of an association; being divorced, separated or widower and living in an unstable HZ.

Conclusions

Armed conflicts have a significantly negative impact on people’s perceived health, particularly in crisis health zones. In this area, we must accentuate actions aiming to strengthen people’s psychosocial well-being.