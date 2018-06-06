06 Jun 2018

Communiqué on the meeting between the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Report
from African Union
Published on 04 Jun 2018

Addis Ababa, 4 June 2018: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, met, yesterday, with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leonard She Okitundu. The meeting focused on the situation in the country and ongoing efforts to organise elections at the end of the year.

The Minister, who was carrying a special message from President Joseph Kabila, briefed the Chairperson of the Commission on the evolution of the electoral process and the progress made in this regard. He underscored the determination of the Congolese authorities to successfully carry out the ongoing process, in conformity with the schedule drawn up by the National Independent Electoral Commission.

The Chairperson of the Commission welcomed the progress made and encouraged the continuation of ongoing efforts, including confidence-building measures to establish a peaceful climate. He reaffirmed the commitment of the African Union, in cooperation with the relevant African Regional Organisations and the United Nations, to support the Congo in the holding of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections, within the agreed timeframe and in accordance with the Congolese Constitution and the New Year's Eve Political Agreement.

