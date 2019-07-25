Communiqué of the 862nd meeting of the PSC, held on 23 July 2019, on the outbreak of Ebola in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

COMMUNIQUE

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) at its 862nd meeting held on 23 July 2019, on the outbreak of Ebola in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling the relevant provisions of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, in particular, Articles 6(f) and 7(p) relating to aspects of the mandate of the PSC with regard to humanitarian action and disaster management;

Noting the remarks by H.E. Mrs. Amira ElFadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs and the presentation by Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) of the African Union on the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the DRC;

Also noting, with grave concern, that the EVD outbreak in the DRC is the second worst outbreak since the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa

Expressing grave concern over the Ebola virus outbreak in the DRC, in particular the risk of spilling over to other parts of the country and other countries of the region,

Noting that, on 17 July 2019, the EVD outbreak in the DRC has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a public health emergency of international concern;

Further noting the Joint Press release of the Africa CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) of 19 July 2019, expressing gratitude to all AU Member States for the close collaboration with and support to the EVD outbreak response;

Expressing solidarity to the Government and people of the DRC, and reaffirming its commitment and readiness to continue supporting the DRC in eliminating and controlling the spreading of the EVD.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: