25 Jul 2019

Clarification on the movements of an Ebola virus disease case who recently died in Democratic Republic of Congo

Report
from Government of Uganda, World Health Organization
Published on 20 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (144 KB)

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation in Uganda were alerted of a22 years old lady with history of travelling to Uganda from DRC and who later died in DRC and was confirmed EVD positive. Our Surveillance Teams immediately began investlgating and ascertaining the various locations where this Lady visited and possible contacts arising from her business movements in Uganda.

In the process of investigation and contact tracing our Teams interacted with various people who were knowledgeable about the deceased lady movements. Various rumours and unverified information were gathered by our Surveillance and contact tracing Teams, among which was allegation that the deceased Lady travelled to Goma and Gisenyi. We have since revisited this information and at this point cannot confirm or verifu that the said Lady travelled to Gisenyi, as alleged.

We therefore regret and retract information that appeared in our Situation Report (Sitrep no #35), which caused an impression of confirmed travel by the deceased lady to Gisenyi in Rwanda, which inforrnation was frorn community inforrnants and is not verifiable at this moment.

Suffice to note that our surveillance teams receive information on a daily basis in regard to movements of suspect, alert and confirmed cases from colleagues in DRC, and endeavoul' to investigate all received infonmation (rumours & unverified) as is the practice and standard by WHO for ensuring highly sensitive surveillance systems. lt's in this spirit that the unverified information of rnovement to Gisenyi and Goma was included in our Sitrep. Following information sharing with investigation tearns in DRC through WHO, we now believe the deceased lady did not travel to Gisenyi or Goma as earlier on suggested.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.