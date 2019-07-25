Clarification on the movements of an Ebola virus disease case who recently died in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation in Uganda were alerted of a22 years old lady with history of travelling to Uganda from DRC and who later died in DRC and was confirmed EVD positive. Our Surveillance Teams immediately began investlgating and ascertaining the various locations where this Lady visited and possible contacts arising from her business movements in Uganda.

In the process of investigation and contact tracing our Teams interacted with various people who were knowledgeable about the deceased lady movements. Various rumours and unverified information were gathered by our Surveillance and contact tracing Teams, among which was allegation that the deceased Lady travelled to Goma and Gisenyi. We have since revisited this information and at this point cannot confirm or verifu that the said Lady travelled to Gisenyi, as alleged.

We therefore regret and retract information that appeared in our Situation Report (Sitrep no #35), which caused an impression of confirmed travel by the deceased lady to Gisenyi in Rwanda, which inforrnation was frorn community inforrnants and is not verifiable at this moment.

Suffice to note that our surveillance teams receive information on a daily basis in regard to movements of suspect, alert and confirmed cases from colleagues in DRC, and endeavoul' to investigate all received infonmation (rumours & unverified) as is the practice and standard by WHO for ensuring highly sensitive surveillance systems. lt's in this spirit that the unverified information of rnovement to Gisenyi and Goma was included in our Sitrep. Following information sharing with investigation tearns in DRC through WHO, we now believe the deceased lady did not travel to Gisenyi or Goma as earlier on suggested.