Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2021 Regional Update - Week 1–17

Highlights

Volcanic eruption of Nyiragongo affecting the drinking water supply infrastructures of the city of Goma already heavily affected by the cholera epidemic and the massive displacement of populations due to this natural disaster, raise fears of a cholera outbreak and spread in host communities.

In DRC, transmission remains very active in the province of North Kivu (59 cases/1 death), mainly in the health zones of Kirotshe (25 cases), Karisimbi (16 cases) and Walikale (11 cases).

Strong community transmission of cholera in Kano, Bayelsa, Benue, Sokoto, Zamfara, Nassarawa and Delta states in Nigeria with a high risk of spread to other states in the country and especially to neighbouring countries (Niger and Cameroon)