Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2021 Regional Update - Week 1– 43

Highlights

A cholera epidemic started in week 43 in the Central and South-West regions of Cameroon with a total of 55 cases and 4 deaths (CFR 7.3%). A mobilization of actors around the government is underway to control this localized outbreak in the health districts of Biyem-Assi and Ekondo Titi.

A new cholera outbreak started in the Djougou health district in Benin with a total of 113 cases and 6 deaths (CFR 5.3%) from week 40 to 43, investigations have found no epidemiological link with other small outbreaks in the country.

The overall upward trend of reported cases at week 43 in the West and Central Africa region between 2016 and 2021 hides disparities between the different epidemiological basins (see graphs opposite)