Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2021 Regional Update - Week 1–26

Highlights

Very active inter-community transmission in Nigeria, specifically in Bauchi, and Kano states, which have recorded 2,535 cases and 18 deaths (CFR 0.7%), and 572 cases including 19 (CFR 3.3%) deaths respectively in the last two weeks.

In total Nigeria has 18 states in epidemic out of 36 states in the country, with 3,650 cases and 47 total deaths in the last two weeks. A total of 27.8% of the cases since the beginning of the year are children aged 5 to 14.

The capacity of actors to respond to these outbreaks in Nigeria is very limited and the gaps are huge in face of a very high risk of spread throughout the country and the sub-region.