Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2021 Regional Update- Week1–8

Highlights

Compared to the last 4 years (2017-2020), the trend of notified cases (suspected and confirmed) of cholera in the West and Central Africa region is down in 2021.

However, the case-fatality rate (4.55%) in 2021 remains the highest of the last 4 years, with a particular focus on Cameroon where the case-fatality rate is 75%.

The number of countries reporting at least 1 suspected cholera case from week 1 to week 8 has increased from 3 in 2020 to 6 in 2021.